Opposition parties call for Zuma’s head

Opposition parties like the DA and EFF say they want the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be heard sooner rather than later.

Opposition parties met on Friday 2 February 2018 to discuss their bid have President Jacob Zuma removed. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
Opposition parties met on Friday 2 February 2018 to discuss their bid have President Jacob Zuma removed. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
Clement Manyathela 10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it believes a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will put more pressure on the ANC to remove him.

Speaker Baleka Mbete has agreed to the motion by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), but not on a date suitable to the party.

It had asked for the debate to be held before Thursday's State of the Nation Address.

The DA's chief whip John Steenhuisen says allowing Zuma to address the nation will do immeasurable harm to Parliament's credibility.

Mbete says she doesn't have the power to reschedule the address but Steenhuisen hopes parties will be able to sway her at a meeting on Tuesday.

“The pressure if pilling up on the Zuma and the ANC, do the right thing and get rid of him.”

‘SA CAN’T AFFORD ANOTHER DAY WITH ZUMA AS PRESIDENT’

The red berets say while the president’s stay in office is in the interest of the opposition in light of the 2019 elections, South Africans can't afford another day with Zuma as president.

The EFF’s Godrich Gardee says if Zuma remains in office, it will mean electoral decline for the ANC at next year’s elections.

But he says as much as they, as the opposition, would love that, it would be bad for the country.

“We cannot have a president spending six months at the state capture commission, a president in courts over 783 charges of corruption and fraud charges, a president who must answer to impeachment charges soon.”

Gardee claims the president is breaking into pieces government institutions that support democracy, saying “by the time the EFF takes over in 2019, there will be nothing to govern”.

