Numsa: Mining industry doesn’t value the life of an African worker
The union says over 70 people have died underground every year since 2012 as a result of mining accidents.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it’s concerned that the mining industry has shown that it does not value the life of an African worker.
This comes after nearly 1,000 workers were stuck underground after a storm knocked out the power supply to the mine.
Acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “Mineworkers in South Africa give up their lives to work in a profession which continues to treat them with disrespect. It’s been almost two years since the Lily Mine disaster and the bodies have not yet been recovered.”
