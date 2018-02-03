Mother, son who force-fed human waste to employee remain in jail

The duo appeared in the Springs magistrates court yesterday on charges of crimen injuria, assault, kidnapping and defamation.

JOHANNESBURG – A Gauteng mother and son who force-fed human waste to an employee will spend a week behind bars after the case against them was postponed.

They were remanded in custody until Friday for a formal bail application.

The worker was accused of failing to switch on the engine of a septic tank pump on the family’s smallholding when the incident occurred in December.

The Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department has condemned the act calling it dehumanising and disgusting.

Spokesperson Castro Ngobese said, “We need to have broader engagement with farmers to make sure this doesn’t happen in the sector.”