Metrorail arrests 14 for cable theft since start of 2018
Metrorail has arrested 14 suspected cable thieves since the start of the year in attempts to clamp down on criminals paralysing its service.
Yesterday, officials made five arrests in the Bonteheuwel area all within a space of 90 minutes.
In January alone, officials arrested nine suspected cable thieves.
This coming Monday will mark 4 weeks since services on Metrorail's notorious Central Line were suspended due to ongoing vandalism and attacks.
Metrorail's Riana Scott said, “The central line remains suspended, no tickets are sold and communities are advised that the overhead electricity remains live as technicians work on the field.”
It's still unclear when exactly operations on this route will resume.
