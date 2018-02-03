Mbalula calls on govt to intervene in dealing with crime at ports of entry
Mbalula says the government should meet with neighbouring countries to discuss efforts to deal with the situation.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says the anti-crime strategy at ports of entries requires a stronger approach from government's security cluster.
The call comes after his visit to the Manguzi area in KwaZulu-Natal where theft of motor vehicles which are rustled through the border post is rife.
Mbalula says it's a serious concern that needs strong intervention from the police.
He says the government should meet with neighbouring countries to discuss efforts to deal with the situation.
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said, “The minister will come back on 15 February with a resolution on how to resolve the matter.”
