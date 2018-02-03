Mass funeral for FS train accident victims underway
At least 21 people died when the train collided with a truck that ignored a traffic sign last month.
JOHANNESBURG - A mass funeral for the families of some of the victims killed in the Kroonstad train crash is underway in the free state.
The train was en route to Johannesburg from Port Elizabeth.
Over 200 people were injured on the Shosholoza Meyl locomotive.
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa representatives and transport officials are among those currently attending the funeral.
Spokesperson Hillary Mophethe says they continue to support affected families.
“It’s not just a loss to these families. I mean there’s one family that lost a mother, a father and two daughters. It’s an entire family gone. It is indeed a sad situation for that family. So, we feel the pain of these families.”
