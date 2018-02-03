Popular Topics
Mass funeral for FS train accident victims underway

At least 21 people died when the train collided with a truck that ignored a traffic sign last month.

Clean-up operations begin at the scene of a train crash in Kroonstad, Free State. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Clean-up operations begin at the scene of a train crash in Kroonstad, Free State. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A mass funeral for the families of some of the victims killed in the Kroonstad train crash is underway in the free state.

At least 21 people died when the train collided with a truck that ignored a traffic sign last month.

The train was en route to Johannesburg from Port Elizabeth.

Over 200 people were injured on the Shosholoza Meyl locomotive.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa representatives and transport officials are among those currently attending the funeral.

Spokesperson Hillary Mophethe says they continue to support affected families.

“It’s not just a loss to these families. I mean there’s one family that lost a mother, a father and two daughters. It’s an entire family gone. It is indeed a sad situation for that family. So, we feel the pain of these families.”

