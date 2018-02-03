Popular Topics
Mashaba assures JHB residents he is dealing with corruption

Seven people were arrested on Saturday at a flea market in Kliptown, Soweto for allegedly being in possession of suspected stolen property belonging to the city of Johannesburg.

Herman Mashaba Joburg Mayor. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Herman Mashaba Joburg Mayor. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says residents should rest assured that he is dealing with corruption within the metro.

Seven people were arrested on Saturday at a flea market in Kliptown, Soweto for allegedly being in possession of suspected stolen property belonging to the City of Johannesburg.

Mashaba says the suspects will appear in the Kliptown Magistrates Court on Monday.

“These are the people involved in stealing the geysers an equipment form houses that are still under construction. But we are making in-roads.”

Timeline

