Maimane urges delegates in KZN to focus harder on winning 2019
Maimane says after the victories in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, now is the time to work even harder for 2019.
DURBAN - DA leader Mmusi Maimane has told delegates at the party’s KwaZulu-Natal congress that the political playing field has changed and now they need to focus more than ever before.
Maimane’s comments resemble that of former leader Tony Leon who a few weeks ago said the landscape had changed with the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president.
The DA leader says delegates must reject voting along factional lines and t-shirts bearing candidates’ faces should be done away with after today’s congress.
KwaZulu-Natal remains an important province ahead of next year’s elections as the da tries to take on the two main party’s in the province the ANC and IFP.
#KZNDAcongress Maimane starts off in song.
“The political playing field has changed. That’s why today we can no longer can we satisfy ourselves by merely taking on the man from Nkandla, who has so harmed our country this past decade, and who gave us an easy target to aim for.”
Maimane also seems to have taken a swipe at Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille, saying the party has had to confront the ugly and uncomfortable truth that not every DA government will always live up to the standard they set for themselves.
#KZNDAcongress Maimane:You've shown all of us that you can grow public reps, councillors.I celebrate that you have grown in eDumbe and Nongoma.The DA is the only party that can grow among black people,white people,Indian people. This is the only true South African party.ZN
