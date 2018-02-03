Maimane: DA cannot afford to be consumed by in-fighting
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane was speaking in Durban, where members are voting for a new provincial leadership.
DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has told KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) congress delegates that the party cannot afford to be consumed by in-fighting and divisions.
Maimane was speaking in Durban, where members are voting for a new provincial leadership.
The race is between incumbent leader Zwakele Mncwango and relatively unknown Emmanuel Mhlongo.
The DA is hoping to bring the African National Congress (ANC) in KZN to below 50% as the ruling party grapples with factionalism and disunity.
The DA, just like the ANC, has been grappling with divisions in its provinces, with the Western Cape being the most public of spats.
Maimane appears to have taken a swipe at Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.
“We have even confronted the ugly and uncomfortable truth that not every DA government will always live up to the standard we set for ourselves. Some will ‘fall short of the glory’, as the apostle Paul wrote.”
But Maimane used his address to lay out the goals for the party ahead of next year’s election
“We have to have policies at our core that in fact speak to the democratic principles. We don’t exist to scare the ANC into a better behaviour nor do we exist to remain in perpetual opposition.”
Among the senior DA leaders present on Saturday were federal executive chair James Selfe and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.
#KZNDAcongress Maimane: If we spend our days discussing the fight about this tweet and that tweet, find something else to be angry about.There are South Africans waking up with no water, no electricity.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 3, 2018
#KZNDAcongress Maimane : We are in this because South Africa must one day be governed by our values. We're a party for individuals and liberties. We want to be the government in South Africa. Removing the ANC is not an end in itself but the beginning.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 3, 2018
#KZNDAcongress Maimane says those who are wearing t-shirts bearing candidates' faces can be used as a pajama because after today's congress, the only t-shirts that should be worn are those of the DA. "You are not a member of a member. You're a member of the DA." ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 3, 2018
