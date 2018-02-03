Mabuza’s Mpumalanga office denies he intimidated anti-corruption whistleblower

The office confirmed receipt of an interim protection order against Mabuza for the alleged harassment of a local businessman in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga office of Premier David Mabuza has refuted allegations of intimidation made against him.

Frederick Daniel has accused the premier of threatening him for his anti-corruption work in the province.

He's also reportedly alleged that Mabuza threatened to drive him out of business and expropriate his land without compensation since his election as the ruling party's deputy president.

The premier's spokesperson Zibonele Mncwango says the premier will be challenging this order.

“Those are not true and are malicious allegations to tarnish the reputation of the premier.”