Limpopo Health Dept says issue of unpaid salaries, allowances, being attended to

The Limpopo Health Department says it is also engaging Treasury to approve the salaries. This follows protests by healthcare professionals affected by the issue this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department has assured medical professionals who had not received their salaries and allowances last month that their concerns are being attended to.

Department Spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said: “The department would like to apologise to the few affected employees and reassure them that their allowances have been captured and will be paid. We are engaging to Treasury to also approve those late allocations.”