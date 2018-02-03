Kathrada Foundation meets Sadtu over alleged racism at Lenasia school

It emerged earlier this week that Sadtu was allegedly planning to march to the Lenasia Secondary School to protest over the lack of transformation and the removal of the principal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it's met with the leadership of the South African Teachers Union (Sadtu) to discuss transformation and alleged racism at Lenasia Secondary School.

Foundation spokesperson Neeshan Balton says it has offered to work with Sadtu and the school to deal with any issues of transformation and racism.

“It might well be that there are issues of transformation that need to be addressed because the entire country is dealing with issues of transformation. In that vein, we really appeal to all concerned parties to deal with this matter with a level of calm, respect and dignity which does not in any way jeopardise learning and teaching.”