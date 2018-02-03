JMPD negotiating with the Rosettenville community to open roads

This follows demonstrations this morning which led to the closure of several roads in Rosettenville.

JOHANNESBURG - The JMPD has confirmed that negotiations to stabilize protests in the Rosettenville area between community leaders and authorities are underway.

This follows demonstrations this morning which led to the closure of several roads.

Burning tyres and stones were also used to block roads.

Spokesman Wayne Mienaar said, “The protesters are alleging that the police are collaborating with criminals.”