JHB public safety chair to meet JMPD after fatal accident

Two JMPD officers were killed when a drunk driver ploughed into a manned roadblock near Montecasino on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's Public Safety Chairperson, Hilton Masera, says he will meet with the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to discuss an accident that left two officers dead.

Two JMPD officers were killed when a drunk driver ploughed into a manned roadblock near Montecasino on Monday.

Masera says the driver involved in the crash needs to be held accountable.

He visited members of the public and another JMPD officer injured in the accident in hospital.

“I decided to visit the JMPD officer in hospital and other members of the public who were victims of that accident.”