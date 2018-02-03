ISS says number of police officers without matric is alarming

The ISS’s Johan Burger says during the expansion of the police service between 2001 and 2010, the police relaxed their own recruitment requirements.

JOHANNESBURG - While concerns have been raised in Parliament over the high number of illiterate police officers, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says even the numbers of officers with a basic matric qualification are alarming.

This week, Members of Parliament have complained that people are being turned away from police stations when the try to lodge complaints, flagging how widespread the illiteracy problem is.

The ISS’s Johan Burger says during the expansion of the police service between 2001 and the soccer world cup in 2010, the police relaxed their own recruitment requirements.

“The police have never been able to properly train individuals so they are stuck with them.”