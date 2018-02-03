'We won't vote for ANC in 2019' Hands off Zuma movement threaten

The groups have arranged a mass demonstration at Luthuli House demanding Zuma remain in his position until he fulfills the promises made when he took office.

JOHANNESBURG – The organizations involved in the Hands off President Zuma movement are threatening not to vote for the ANC in 2019 if their demands are not met.

The 12 groups have arranged a mass demonstration at Luthuli House on Monday demanding amongst other things that Zuma remain in his position until he fulfills the promises made when he took office.

The organizations say the problem is not the president, but rather white monopoly capital.

Bafana Nzuza from the Unemployed Peoples Trust said, “We will not vote for the ANC come 2019 so we are calling for newly elected leadership to focus on more pressing issues like transforming the economy.”

Thandiswa Yaphi from Black First Land First says no one should remove an elected president of the country.

“We are going to fight to take back what was stolen from us, we are saying ‘2019 is here, let him [Zuma] finish’.”