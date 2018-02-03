'We won't vote for ANC in 2019' Hands off Zuma movement threaten
The groups have arranged a mass demonstration at Luthuli House demanding Zuma remain in his position until he fulfills the promises made when he took office.
JOHANNESBURG – The organizations involved in the Hands off President Zuma movement are threatening not to vote for the ANC in 2019 if their demands are not met.
The 12 groups have arranged a mass demonstration at Luthuli House on Monday demanding amongst other things that Zuma remain in his position until he fulfills the promises made when he took office.
The organizations say the problem is not the president, but rather white monopoly capital.
Bafana Nzuza from the Unemployed Peoples Trust said, “We will not vote for the ANC come 2019 so we are calling for newly elected leadership to focus on more pressing issues like transforming the economy.”
Thandiswa Yaphi from Black First Land First says no one should remove an elected president of the country.
“We are going to fight to take back what was stolen from us, we are saying ‘2019 is here, let him [Zuma] finish’.”
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa confident ANC will win 2019 election as it 'returns to original state'
-
EFF tables motion to insource all City of JHB contract workers
-
Maimane: DA cannot afford to be consumed by in-fighting
-
Maimane urges delegates in KZN to focus harder on winning 2019
-
ANC group to counter ‘Hands off Zuma’ movement march at Luthuli House
-
Mabuza’s Mpumalanga office denies he intimidated anti-corruption whistleblower
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.