Gauteng ANC describes Life Esidimeni hearings as heart-breaking
The ANC says it has faith that retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke's findings will bring recommendations for decisive action against those involved.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng says the public hearings into the Life Esidimeni tragedy exposed the unpalatable details of heart-breaking, reckless and negligent actions of some government officials.
It says it has faith that retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke's findings will bring much-welcomed recommendations for decisive action against those involved.
Provincial secretary Hope Papo has now urged government to continue implementing measures to fix what it calls deficiencies in the provincial health system.
He says in that government will be ensuring that the rights of mental health care users are protected.
At least 143 patients have died when they were moved to illegal NGOs.
“Premier Makhura, MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Barbara Creecy have communicated government’s plan to helping the affected families in finding closure.”
