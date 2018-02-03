Popular Topics
Five die in car accident in Rustenburg

Police in Rusternburg are investigating the death of five people after a horrific accident along the N4 last night.

Five people were killed when a bakkie and a BMW collided on the N4 in Rustenburg. Picture: ER24.
Five people were killed when a bakkie and a BMW collided on the N4 in Rustenburg. Picture: ER24.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Rusternburg are investigating the death of five people after a horrific accident along the N4 last night.

Five people lost their lives when a bakkie and a sedan collided.

Another occupant of the sedan escaped with minor to moderate injuries.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak says the driver of the bakkie was treated and assessed by another service on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital.

“Two women and three men succumbed to their injuries before paramedics arrived.”

