EFF tables motion to insource all City of JHB contract workers

The red berets say outsourcing leads to casualisation of jobs, workers’ exploitation and is associated with poor wages and the exclusion of benefits such as medical aid and pension fund.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it has tabled a successful motion in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Council, pushing for the city to insource all its contract workers.

They include security guards, cleaners, refusal removal workers, drivers and all general workers that are currently working in the metro under various outsourcing companies.

It says it will never tolerate exploitation and underpayment of workers in any place of work because is tantamount to slavery.

The EFF’s Musa Novela said: “As contracted employees at most they get paid next to nothing and at the same time, they work long hours and there’s absolutely no benefits, in most cases. So once they’re employed permanently in the city, then they will be able to be paid at least a living wage and at the same time, they’ll get all the benefits that all other employees of the city are afforded.”