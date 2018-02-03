CT Sports federations feel effect of drought

Sports federations will have to submit a list of their most important fixtures to the City of Cape Town so that fields can be watered where necessary.

New rules have been implemented to restrict the irrigation of sports fields following the introduction of Level 6B water restrictions.

Major soccer fixtures will be played on the city's 29 artificial surfaces, as far as possible.

The City's JP Smith says outdoor use of borehole water is being discouraged.

“Usage of irrigation purposes is limited to 1 hour on Tuesdays and Saturdays before nine and after six.”