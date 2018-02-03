Popular Topics
CT Sports federations feel effect of drought

Sports federations will have to submit a list of their most important fixtures to the City of Cape Town so that fields can be watered where necessary.

Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Supplied
Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Supplied
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Sports federations will have to submit a list of their most important fixtures to the City of Cape Town so that fields can be watered with treated effluent or borehole water where necessary.

New rules have been implemented to restrict the irrigation of sports fields following the introduction of Level 6B water restrictions.

Major soccer fixtures will be played on the city's 29 artificial surfaces, as far as possible.

The City's JP Smith says outdoor use of borehole water is being discouraged.

“Usage of irrigation purposes is limited to 1 hour on Tuesdays and Saturdays before nine and after six.”

