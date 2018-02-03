CT Sports federations feel effect of drought
Sports federations will have to submit a list of their most important fixtures to the City of Cape Town so that fields can be watered where necessary.
CAPE TOWN - Sports federations will have to submit a list of their most important fixtures to the City of Cape Town so that fields can be watered with treated effluent or borehole water where necessary.
New rules have been implemented to restrict the irrigation of sports fields following the introduction of Level 6B water restrictions.
Major soccer fixtures will be played on the city's 29 artificial surfaces, as far as possible.
The City's JP Smith says outdoor use of borehole water is being discouraged.
“Usage of irrigation purposes is limited to 1 hour on Tuesdays and Saturdays before nine and after six.”
More in Local
-
3 suspected abalone poachers arrested in CT
-
9 Kroonstad train crash victims laid to rest
-
Residents of CT suburb aim to use less water than they are allowed
-
Ramaphosa confident ANC will win 2019 election as it 'returns to original state'
-
EFF tables motion to insource all City of JHB contract workers
-
Kathrada Foundation meets Sadtu over alleged racism at Lenasia school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.