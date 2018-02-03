Cops re-arrest 3 of 7 Limpopo prison escapees

Police say they are following leads to track down the four other suspects who are still on the run.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed they’ve re-arrested three of the seven suspects who escaped from the Lebowakgomo police holding cells in Limpopo.

It's understood the inmates who were arrested for various crimes including murder, rape and armed robbery, escaped in the early hours of Wednesday morning after cutting the roof of one of the cell blocks.

Police say they are following leads to track down the four other suspects who are still on the run.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe has urged the public not to approach the group but rather contact the police as the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

“The manhunt for the four other awaiting trial escapees is still ongoing.”