Charl Kinnear’s cross-examination ends

CAPE TOWN - Cross-examination of a policeman investigating a suspected protection racket in Cape Town has wrapped up.

Colonol Charl Kinnear has been testifying in the bail hearings of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, who is the brother of alleged sexy boys gang leader Jerome Booysen, and three others.

They were arrested on charges of extortion and intimidation in December and are accused of forcibly taking over security contracts at nightclubs and restaurants from an older faction using violence.

The defence attorney for accused 5 Carl Lackay concluded his cross-examination of the investigating officer yesterday.

All the lawyers for the five accused have questioned the role controversial businessman Mark Lifman has played in their arrests.

Lifman's name has been mentioned in the bail hearing on several occasions and he's said to be part of a separate group also providing security to nightclubs and restaurants in Cape Town.

The defence has argued the accused won't interfere with the case if they're released on bail.

The state is opposing the application because it believes they'll intimidate witnesses, adding the complainants fear for their lives.

The bail application resumes next Wednesday.