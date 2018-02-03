ANC group to counter ‘Hands off Zuma’ movement march at Luthuli House
ANC march convener Lele Sekete says they will protect Luthuli House saying no party should dictate the processes of the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG - A group of ANC supporter has confirmed that they are planning a counter march to "defend" the party’s headquarters and newly elected party president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.
This follows the Hands off Zuma campaign led by black first land first defending President Jacob Zuma.
At a media briefing yesterday, the Black First Land First claimed that Zuma was under attack because of his stance on radical economic transformation and land expropriation, adding that it will defend him until his term ends.
ANC march convener Lele Sekete says they will protect the party's headquarters under the banner #DefendLuthuliHouse, saying no party should dictate the processes of the ANC.
“The stance of BLF seeks to undermine the ANC. Imagine if we marched to the BLF saying they must remove Andile Mngxitama.”
He says the march by the BLF is misdirected as the president is no longer the leader of the ruling party.
“They should take their memorandum to the Union Buildings as comrade Zuma is the state president, not the ANC president.”
Sekete says they will be forming a chain to protect Luthuli House but warns against violent provocation - saying they will deal with this in a decisive manner.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa confident ANC will win 2019 election as it 'returns to original state'
-
EFF tables motion to insource all City of JHB contract workers
-
Maimane: DA cannot afford to be consumed by in-fighting
-
Maimane urges delegates in KZN to focus harder on winning 2019
-
'We won't vote for ANC in 2019' Hands off Zuma movement threaten
-
Mabuza’s Mpumalanga office denies he intimidated anti-corruption whistleblower
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.