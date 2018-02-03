ANC group to counter ‘Hands off Zuma’ movement march at Luthuli House

ANC march convener Lele Sekete says they will protect Luthuli House saying no party should dictate the processes of the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of ANC supporter has confirmed that they are planning a counter march to "defend" the party’s headquarters and newly elected party president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

This follows the Hands off Zuma campaign led by black first land first defending President Jacob Zuma.

At a media briefing yesterday, the Black First Land First claimed that Zuma was under attack because of his stance on radical economic transformation and land expropriation, adding that it will defend him until his term ends.

ANC march convener Lele Sekete says they will protect the party's headquarters under the banner #DefendLuthuliHouse, saying no party should dictate the processes of the ANC.

“The stance of BLF seeks to undermine the ANC. Imagine if we marched to the BLF saying they must remove Andile Mngxitama.”

He says the march by the BLF is misdirected as the president is no longer the leader of the ruling party.

“They should take their memorandum to the Union Buildings as comrade Zuma is the state president, not the ANC president.”

Sekete says they will be forming a chain to protect Luthuli House but warns against violent provocation - saying they will deal with this in a decisive manner.