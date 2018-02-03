9 Kroonstad train crash victims laid to rest
A total of 21 people died and over 200 others were injured when the Shosholoza Meyl locomotive collided with a truck between Hennenman and Kroonstad last month.
JOHANNESBURG - Nine of the Free State train crash victims have been laid to rest in a mass funeral in Virginia outside Bloemfontein.
The Transport Department says one of the victims from Free State is still undergoing DNA tests and identification processes.
Spokesperson Hillary Mophethe says local churches have been assisting families.
“In the Free State, we have chaplains, pastors who normally are sent out by the government to assist in crises like this so chaplains have been providing counselling and support to the affected families.”
