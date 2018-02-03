3 suspected abalone poachers arrested in CT

It's understood two of the suspects were handcuffed earlier this week by Table Mountain national parks rangers.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspected abalone poachers have been arrested in the Cape Point area.

While the third person was caught on Friday night after hiding in the water trying to evade arrest.

City of Cape Town law enforcement's Wayne Dyason said: “When he was arrested he was suffering from severe hypothermia. At Monawabisi in the Khayelitsha area, the officers discovered 210 sized and 47 undersized dried abalone. No suspects were arrested.”