Zuma removal could spark civil war, says group backing president

The organisations are expected to launch their 'Hands-off Zuma' campaign on Friday and also announce plans to march in support of the president.

JOHANNESBURG – As uncertainty swirls about whether President Jacob Zuma will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) next week, several lobby groups are threatening what they call civil war if Zuma is removed from office before his term ends.

The organisations are expected to launch their "Hands-off Zuma" campaign on Friday and also announce plans to march in support of the president.

There are growing calls by opposition parties and some African National Congress (ANC) leaders for Zuma to leave office.

To deliver Sona or not to deliver Sona?

That seems to be the big question and it hangs on whether Zuma will still be in office when Parliament reopens next week.

As the ANC’s senior leaders continue to engage the president on what the party describes as the leadership transition, some organisations are threatening violence if a decision is taken to remove him.

Chairperson of the Unemployed People’s Trust Bafana Nzuza.

“We feel that this could spark civil war.”

There are 11 other organisations that also plan to march in support of the president, including the infamous BLF, the MK Inkululeko Foundation and the National Taxi Alliance.