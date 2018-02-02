#Zando10s organisers implement measures to avoid using CT water
The City of Cape Town has introduced additional criteria for event and film permit applications in an effort to keep its local economy boosted, while still conserving water.
CAPE TOWN - One of the biggest social sporting events this year will be using virtually none of Cape Town’s precious potable water.
Organisers of the Zando Cape Town 10s, taking place on Friday and Saturday in Green Point, have implemented various measures in a bid to save water, including bringing in water from outside the province for drinking and cooking.
Organisers have to state their plans to use alternate water sources or reduce municipal water use in their applications.
The city’s Stuart Diamond says participating teams are also being asked to wash their clothes at home and not to shower at the venue.
“The teams and their supports will bring water down to the city. Stor-Age is bringing an incredible amount of water, which they will be donating and in turn, we’ll be able to use for our most vulnerable residents when day zero arrives. Essentially we’re seeing an event which is using no water and putting water back into the system by donating.”
