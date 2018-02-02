Popular Topics
Go

#Zando10s organisers implement measures to avoid using CT water

The City of Cape Town has introduced additional criteria for event and film permit applications in an effort to keep its local economy boosted, while still conserving water.

Picture: @CapeTown10s/Twitter.
Picture: @CapeTown10s/Twitter.
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - One of the biggest social sporting events this year will be using virtually none of Cape Town’s precious potable water.

Organisers of the Zando Cape Town 10s, taking place on Friday and Saturday in Green Point, have implemented various measures in a bid to save water, including bringing in water from outside the province for drinking and cooking.

The City of Cape Town has introduced additional criteria for event and film permit applications in an effort to keep its local economy boosted, while still conserving water.

Organisers have to state their plans to use alternate water sources or reduce municipal water use in their applications.

The city’s Stuart Diamond says participating teams are also being asked to wash their clothes at home and not to shower at the venue.

“The teams and their supports will bring water down to the city. Stor-Age is bringing an incredible amount of water, which they will be donating and in turn, we’ll be able to use for our most vulnerable residents when day zero arrives. Essentially we’re seeing an event which is using no water and putting water back into the system by donating.”

Mayor Patricia de Lille has revealed most Capetonians still exceed the daily limit of 87 litres of water per person per day and soon that could cost them and that council will vote to introduce Level 6B water restrictions which will reduce the target to 50 litres per day. This is what 50 litres per day means.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

