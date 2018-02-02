Popular Topics
Tougher water saving measures for CT sport fields

Irrigation of sports fields with borehole water will only be permitted to allow key sporting events and tournaments to continue.

A general view of Athlone Stadium. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.
A general view of Athlone Stadium. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Tougher water saving measures are being implemented at sports fields in Cape Town following the introduction of level 6B water restrictions this month.

The city is in talks with sporting federations about limiting the use of groundwater to one hour on Tuesdays and Saturdays before 9am or after 6pm.

Irrigation of sports fields with borehole water will only be permitted to allow key sporting events and tournaments to continue.

The city’s JP Smith says major soccer fixtures will be played on the city’s 29 artificial surfaces, as far as possible.

“It has been agreed that the sporting federations and not the individual clubs will coordinate the use of the fields, which are still under good conditions for matches. The fields will be accessed and scored on a weekly basis to determine their usability for continued use.”

Mayor Patricia de Lille has revealed most Capetonians still exceed the daily limit of 87 litres of water per person per day and soon that could cost them and that council will vote to introduce Level 6B water restrictions which will reduce the target to 50 litres per day. This is what 50 litres per day means.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

