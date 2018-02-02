Suspect, cop wounded in attempted cash heist in JHB CBD
A gang of men tried to rob the cash van on the corner of Twist and Noord streets. There was a shootout between the criminals and security guards and one guard and a suspect were wounded.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says that suspect is now in police custody.
“He is arrested, he is under guard at the hospital and a firearm was recovered from him. The other suspects fled the scene. Nothing was taken from the cash van.”
