Sandy Mokwena remembered as 'special performer' at funeral

#Zando10s organisers implement measures to avoid using CT waterSport
#RightMyName: Get your name right with Nando’sLifestyle
Mabuza hit with protection order over harassment of businessmanLocal
Are you sitting on your share of R110m in lotto loot?Local
Mitchells Plain shop raided for selling municipal waterLocal
Mitchells Plain man accused of killing son granted bailLocal
'Coetzee's axing in the best interest of the Boks'Sport
Allister Coetzee fired as Springbok coachSport
Peter de Villiers: I warned Allister Coetzee of SA Rugby perilsSport
Kane wants Tottenham to replicate United form against LiverpoolSport
Bok coach Allister Coetzee sackedSport
Nigeria bobsledders welcomed home in Lagos ahead of GamesSport
Ellen Degeneres gives $1 million to fansLifestyle
Mark Salling’s death ruled as suicide - coroner’s reportLifestyle
2018 Saftas nominees announcedLifestyle
[LISTEN] Sello Maake Ka-Ncube remembers David PhetoeLifestyle
Stan Lee ‘feeling great’ after being rushed to hospitalLifestyle
Sandy Mokwena remembered as 'special performer' at funeralLocal
[LISTEN] The different types of soulmatesLifestyle
#MeToo movement means changes for Valentine's Day romanceLifestyle
Actor Robert Wagner 'person of interest' in wife Natalie Wood's drowning: CBSLifestyle
Opposition parties: We’re willing to listen to anyone but Zuma at SonaPolitics
EFF's no confidence motion in Zuma to be debated on 22 FebruaryPolitics
[LISTEN] 'Zuma should not be addressing Sona'Politics
DA KZN leadership contenders trade barbsPolitics
Parliament bracing for disruptions during State of the Nation AddressPolitics
Zuma removal could spark civil war, says group backing presidentPolitics
[OPINION] Saru needs to provide clarity on Springbok coaching sagaOpinion
[OPINION] The clear signs of a 'Cyril Spring'Opinion
[OPINION] Cynicism and gullibility at the AU SummitOpinion
[OPINION] De Kock’s confidence knocked by 'England experiment'Opinion
[ANALYSIS] Cyril vs the ZumaitesOpinion
[OPINION] Global takeaways from Trump's Davos speechOpinion
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
Crisis-hit Steinhoff to halt dividends to save cashBusiness
Numsa demands closure of Sibanye-Stillwater mine amid probeLocal
NUM to try and persuade Aveng not to retrench 2,800 workersBusiness
Eskom confident of axing Matshela KokoBusiness
EFF calls for inquiry into Capitec, says it can't trust bank's infoPolitics
New Eskom board urged to lay criminal charges against corrupt execsBusiness
Sandy Mokwena remembered as 'special performer' at funeral
A funeral service was held for Sandy Mokwena at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Friday morning. He was well known for his role as ‘Bra Eddie’ on eTV soapie 'Scandal'.
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena is being remembered as a special performer who carried his fellow cast members in his heart.
A funeral service was held for Mokwena at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Friday morning.
He died at a Johannesburg hospital last week after a lengthy illness.
Mokwena was well known for his role as ‘Bra Eddie’ on eTV soapie Scandal.
Former fellow cast member Refiloe Madumo said: “And I remembered that when my child was around one, he got sick and he wouldn’t eat. So everyday bra Sandy would check what the child had eaten, and the only thing that the child would eat is fruit, so Bra Sandy made it his personal mission to feed my child. Every day he would bring fruit for my child.”
More in Local
#HandoffZuma: Organisations planning march to Luthuli House3 minutes ago
#Zando10s organisers implement measures to avoid using CT water12 minutes ago
#RightMyName: Get your name right with Nando’s24 minutes ago
Mabuza hit with protection order over harassment of businessman39 minutes ago
Are you sitting on your share of R110m in lotto loot?44 minutes ago
Mitchells Plain shop raided for selling municipal waterone hour ago
