Sandy Mokwena remembered as 'special performer' at funeral

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena is being remembered as a special performer who carried his fellow cast members in his heart.

A funeral service was held for Mokwena at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Friday morning.

He died at a Johannesburg hospital last week after a lengthy illness.

Mokwena was well known for his role as ‘Bra Eddie’ on eTV soapie Scandal.

Former fellow cast member Refiloe Madumo said: “And I remembered that when my child was around one, he got sick and he wouldn’t eat. So everyday bra Sandy would check what the child had eaten, and the only thing that the child would eat is fruit, so Bra Sandy made it his personal mission to feed my child. Every day he would bring fruit for my child.”