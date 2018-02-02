#RightMyName: Get your name right with Nando’s

Nando’s Human Rights Day campaign gives South Africans an opportunity to get their name on a database that will ensure it's not seen as ‘mistake’.

JOHANNESBURG - Psssst, hey Jakobus?

Yes, you too Mosimanegape, Ndabezinhle, Ramatekoa, Qaphela, Nkateko, Hangwani, Delroy, Dambudzo and Mikaele.

Are you tired of having your name underlined in red every time you type it into a document?

Well, Nando’s has started a campaign that aims to create a database of local names that you can pop into your dictionary so you aren’t left feeling like your name is a mistake.

Known for their controversial advertising, the casual diner has worked with advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel on the #RightMyName movement which calls on South Africans, from all walks of life, to add their names to the collection that will be published by Human Rights Day.

M&C Saatchi Abel’s Gordon Ray says: “It’s pretty ridiculous that in 2018 everyone with a non-traditional or non-English name gets told that their name is a mistake – Nando’s doesn’t think that’s good enough.”

The aim of the campaign?

On 21 March 2018, you’ll be able to update your spellcheck dictionary and get rid of the red line beneath your name – and the names of all your friends and family too.

Does spellcheck underline your name in red like it’s a mistake? Visit @NandosSA https://t.co/3alzqSbQqr to get rid of the red line today. On Human Right's Day we'll release the full list of names to add to your dictionary. It's time to #rightmyname. pic.twitter.com/GaqRK2rgRj — M&C Saatchi Abel (@mcsaatchiabel) February 1, 2018

Ray says companies will be able to use this tool.

“Any company in South Africa will be able to download this database and pretty much just cut and paste into your dictionary and hopefully people who work in your company will never have to feel like they are a mistake ever again.”

So, you over there…yes, you Mmathapelo, Nondumiso, Nyasha, Hulisani, Rendani, Gaone, Sumeya, and Marietjie – get your name the recognition it deserves.

