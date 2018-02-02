Police investigate after off-duty officer shot dead in Khayelitsha

It’s understood the officer was off duty when he was gunned down outside his home on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - A policeman has been shot dead during a robbery in Khayelitsha.

It is understood that the officer was off-duty when he was gunned down outside his home on Thursday night.

The sergeant had been stationed in Mitchells Plain.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “The suspects demanded his firearm, which he did not have on him, and they robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone. They are yet to be arrested. Any person with information is kindly requested to contact crime stop on 08600 10111.”