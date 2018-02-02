'Our job as government officials is to serve our public'

From 1 November, about 92 suspects, including police officers, traffic cops, Home Affairs officials and municipal members have been arrested.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have raised the alarm over the number of public officials involved in crime, the majority of whom are from Limpopo.

They are all facing charges in various provinces ranging from corruption armed robbery and theft.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says: "It’s very much disturbing when you go and arrest a fellow government employee but I think that it’s critical that we should send out a strong message that no one is above the law. Our job as government officials is to serve our public."