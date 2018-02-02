Numsa demands closure of Sibanye-Stillwater mine amid probe

Numsa says it's relieved that the miners have all been rescued but it believes operations should not be allowed to resume until the safety of workers can be guaranteed.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is demanding that Sibanye-Stillwater Beatrix mine remain closed pending a full investigation.

Earlier this week, nearly 1,000 workers were stuck underground after a storm knocked out the power supply to the mine.

Numsa says it's relieved that the miners have all been rescued but it believes operations should not be allowed to resume until the safety of workers can be guaranteed.

The workers were brought to the surface on Friday morning, having spent more than 30 hours underground.

Sibanye-Stillwater says the workers were given food and water during their ordeal.

Family members of the trapped mineworkers have been allowed into the mine clinic where the workers are being examined.

The trade union also wants the Mineral Resources Department to investigate why the mine seemingly didn’t have a backup generator.

Numsa’s acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “Mineworkers in South Africa give up their lives to work in a profession which continues to treat them with disdain and disrespect. As a trade union, we’re concerned about the safety of workers at that mine and therefore we’re demanding that Sibanye-Stillwater Beatrix remain shut.”

WATCH: #SibanyeGold: Miners free!

Additional reporting by Hitekani Magwedze.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)