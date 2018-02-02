NUM to try and persuade Aveng not to retrench 2,800 workers
Aveng is planning to shed some 2,800 jobs as many of the company’s projects wrap up, in the absence of significant new business in the pipeline.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers says it will try and persuade Aveng to reconsider the decision to retrench almost 3,000 of its workers.
Aveng is planning to shed some 2,800 jobs as many of the company’s projects wrap up, in the absence of significant new business in the pipeline.
The union says its deeply saddening and worrying that, so many workers will lose their job when there's already a high rate of unemployment in the country
Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said: “At a time when there is a high rate of unemployment in the country. I mean some of these construction workers who are members, they earn poverty wages and it’s a worrying situation for us.”
More in Business
-
Eskom’s application for additional renewable energy approved
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff to halt dividends to save cash
-
Numsa demands closure of Sibanye-Stillwater mine amid probe
-
Eskom confident of axing Matshela Koko
-
EFF calls for inquiry into Capitec, says it can't trust bank's info
-
New Eskom board urged to lay criminal charges against corrupt execs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.