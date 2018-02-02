NUM to try and persuade Aveng not to retrench 2,800 workers

Aveng is planning to shed some 2,800 jobs as many of the company’s projects wrap up, in the absence of significant new business in the pipeline.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers says it will try and persuade Aveng to reconsider the decision to retrench almost 3,000 of its workers.

Aveng is planning to shed some 2,800 jobs as many of the company’s projects wrap up, in the absence of significant new business in the pipeline.



The union says its deeply saddening and worrying that, so many workers will lose their job when there's already a high rate of unemployment in the country

Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said: “At a time when there is a high rate of unemployment in the country. I mean some of these construction workers who are members, they earn poverty wages and it’s a worrying situation for us.”