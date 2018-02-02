New Eskom board urged to lay criminal charges against corrupt execs

Parliament's portfolio committee on Public Enterprises met with the new 13-member board and acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe on Thursday in order to establish a good working relationship.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's portfolio committee on Public Enterprises has urged Eskom’s new board to lay criminal charges against some of its officials and to avoid back door deals with business people and politicians.

The committee met with the new 13-member board and acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe on Thursday in order to establish a good working relationship.

Eskom has vowed to turn things around, but the committee says it has been sold this story before.

Eskom's new chairperson Jabu Mabuza and Hadebe tried to convince the portfolio committee that they are committed to change, highlighting some of the steps they have already taken, including removing eight officials in 10 days.

But the committee remains sceptical, including Natasha Mazzone, who says that former CFO Anoj Singh was let off lightly by simply resigning.

“I’ll highly encourage you as the board to lay criminal charges. You simply strengthen the country if you yourself lay criminal charges against these people.”

Chair Zukiswa Rantho says they have seen this level of enthusiasm in the past.

“The people who misused or abused their position, they might had had pressures that were coming from above, don’t succumb to those pressures.”

The committee has also indicated they don't trust Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown or her deputy in how they have handled matters at Eskom in the past.