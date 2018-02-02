New Eskom board urged to lay criminal charges against corrupt execs
Parliament's portfolio committee on Public Enterprises met with the new 13-member board and acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe on Thursday in order to establish a good working relationship.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's portfolio committee on Public Enterprises has urged Eskom’s new board to lay criminal charges against some of its officials and to avoid back door deals with business people and politicians.
The committee met with the new 13-member board and acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe on Thursday in order to establish a good working relationship.
Eskom has vowed to turn things around, but the committee says it has been sold this story before.
Eskom's new chairperson Jabu Mabuza and Hadebe tried to convince the portfolio committee that they are committed to change, highlighting some of the steps they have already taken, including removing eight officials in 10 days.
But the committee remains sceptical, including Natasha Mazzone, who says that former CFO Anoj Singh was let off lightly by simply resigning.
“I’ll highly encourage you as the board to lay criminal charges. You simply strengthen the country if you yourself lay criminal charges against these people.”
Chair Zukiswa Rantho says they have seen this level of enthusiasm in the past.
“The people who misused or abused their position, they might had had pressures that were coming from above, don’t succumb to those pressures.”
The committee has also indicated they don't trust Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown or her deputy in how they have handled matters at Eskom in the past.
More in Business
-
Eskom’s application for additional renewable energy approved
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff to halt dividends to save cash
-
Numsa demands closure of Sibanye-Stillwater mine amid probe
-
NUM to try and persuade Aveng not to retrench 2,800 workers
-
Eskom confident of axing Matshela Koko
-
EFF calls for inquiry into Capitec, says it can't trust bank's info
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.