Murder accused Rameez Patel awaits bail fate

The Limpopo father applied for bail after he allegedly killed his mother in September last year.

FILE: Limpopo businessman, Rameez Patel, who is accused of murdering his wife Fatima Patel (right) Picture: Facebook.
FILE: Limpopo businessman, Rameez Patel, who is accused of murdering his wife Fatima Patel (right) Picture: Facebook.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Rameez Patel is expected to find out on Friday whether he'll be granted bail when he appears in the Polokwane magistrates court.

The Limpopo father applied for bail after he allegedly killed his mother in September last year.

He's also on trial for the murder of his wife, Fatima in 2015, and is accused of killing a Westenburg resident in 2013.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the State is opposing bail.

"The State has pleaded with the court not to give him bail but it is not in our hands. For the sake of the community, the family don't want him out [on bail]."

