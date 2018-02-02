Murder accused Rameez Patel awaits bail fate
The Limpopo father applied for bail after he allegedly killed his mother in September last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Rameez Patel is expected to find out on Friday whether he'll be granted bail when he appears in the Polokwane magistrates court.
The Limpopo father applied for bail after he allegedly killed his mother in September last year.
He's also on trial for the murder of his wife, Fatima in 2015, and is accused of killing a Westenburg resident in 2013.
Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the State is opposing bail.
"The State has pleaded with the court not to give him bail but it is not in our hands. For the sake of the community, the family don't want him out [on bail]."
More in Local
-
#Zando10s organisers implement measures to avoid using CT water
-
#RightMyName: Get your name right with Nando’s
-
Mabuza hit with protection order over harassment of businessman
-
Are you sitting on your share of R110m in lotto loot?
-
Mitchells Plain shop raided for selling municipal water
-
Mitchells Plain man accused of killing son granted bail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.