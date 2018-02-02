Murder accused Rameez Patel awaits bail fate

The Limpopo father applied for bail after he allegedly killed his mother in September last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Rameez Patel is expected to find out on Friday whether he'll be granted bail when he appears in the Polokwane magistrates court.

He's also on trial for the murder of his wife, Fatima in 2015, and is accused of killing a Westenburg resident in 2013.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the State is opposing bail.

"The State has pleaded with the court not to give him bail but it is not in our hands. For the sake of the community, the family don't want him out [on bail]."