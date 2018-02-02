Mpumalanga police search for men who kidnapped teen (15) & niece (1)
The gang forced their way into the teenager's house over the weekend and held her family at gunpoint.
JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police are searching for three men who kidnapped a 13-year-old girl and her 15-month-old niece from their home in Emalahleni.
The gang forced their way into the teenager's house over the weekend and held her family at gunpoint.
The pair are still missing.
Police have released an identikit of one of the suspects.
Parliament's portfolio committee on Basic Education has reacted with shock and outrage to the abduction.
Chairperson Nomalungelo Gina: "There is a learner who has been abducted with an albino. It is a sad story indeed. We are so alarmed to see that such things are still happening."
