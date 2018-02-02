Mitchells Plain shop raided for selling municipal water

The store was selling the water for R1 a litre and R15 for a 5-litre bottle.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain store has been raided by law enforcement officials following claims it was selling water illegally.

The store is situated at Watergate Mall and is reportedly using municipal water and selling it.

The raid, at Aura, happened during a visit by Eyewitness News.

At the time of the raid, people were queuing to buy water.

EWN visited the store at 11.30am on Friday and managed to buy a 5-litre bottle while law enforcement officials were inside speaking to the owner.

The small shop was full of people queuing to buy bottled water or to refill their containers.

Owner Hennie Nel said: “I use municipal water… I have shops that sell water in Cape Town where the municipality has visited for 12 years; nobody knows of what licence one must own and where to get it.”

The city’s JP Smith says the owner has been fined.

“The matter has been referred to the national government because the issue of an absent water licence is not something we can deal with.”

The store has about five water points, which pump out tap water purified through reverse osmosis.