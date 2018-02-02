Mitchells Plain man accused of killing son granted bail
Mitchells Plain community leader, Joanie Fredericks, says Sedick Abrahams stabbed his alleged drug addict son in self-defense.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain father accused of stabbing to death his son has been granted bail.
The 28-year-old was stabbed apparently during an argument with his father.
Mitchells Plain community leader Joanie Fredericks says Sedick Abrahams stabbed his son in self-defense.
The 28-year-old son was apparently a drug addict.
Fredericks, who visited the family after the deadly attack, says on Wednesday the deceased had threatened his father with a knife.
A fight ensued and Abrahams apparently wrestled the knife from his son and stabbed him.
Fredericks says the deceased had a difficult relationship with his relatives due to his drug habit.
“They told me there’s been a history of abuse from this young man. He used to steal his father’s stuff. He would attack him over food.”
Abrahams made his first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He was granted bail and the case has been postponed to April.
More in Local
-
#HandoffZuma: Organisations planning march to Luthuli House
-
#Zando10s organisers implement measures to avoid using CT water
-
#RightMyName: Get your name right with Nando’s
-
Mabuza hit with protection order over harassment of businessman
-
Are you sitting on your share of R110m in lotto loot?
-
Mitchells Plain shop raided for selling municipal water
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.