Mitchells Plain man accused of killing son granted bail

Mitchells Plain community leader, Joanie Fredericks, says Sedick Abrahams stabbed his alleged drug addict son in self-defense.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain father accused of stabbing to death his son has been granted bail.

The 28-year-old was stabbed apparently during an argument with his father.

Mitchells Plain community leader Joanie Fredericks says Sedick Abrahams stabbed his son in self-defense.

The 28-year-old son was apparently a drug addict.

Fredericks, who visited the family after the deadly attack, says on Wednesday the deceased had threatened his father with a knife.

A fight ensued and Abrahams apparently wrestled the knife from his son and stabbed him.

Fredericks says the deceased had a difficult relationship with his relatives due to his drug habit.

“They told me there’s been a history of abuse from this young man. He used to steal his father’s stuff. He would attack him over food.”

Abrahams made his first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was granted bail and the case has been postponed to April.