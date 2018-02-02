Mine safety comes into sharp focus following Free State power cuts

The large group was unable to surface at Sibanye Stillwater’s Beatrix mine on Wednesday when the power cut out.

JOHANNESBURG – Mine safety has once again come into sharp focus after the rescue of almost a thousand miners who'd been trapped underground in the Free State.

The large group was unable to surface at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix mine on Wednesday when the power cut out.

All 955 workers were rescued earlier on Friday morning, with some needing treatment for minor injuries and dehydration, after having spent more than 30 hours underground.

Sibanye-Stillwater says that the workers were given food and water during their ordeal.

Family members of the trapped mineworkers have been allowed into the mine clinic where the workers are being examined.

An employee’s wife says that her husband just wants to go home now.

“He’s shocked because when I was just holding him, I could feel that he was trembling in a way. We didn’t speak with the other families, we just drove home.”

The mine’s James Wellsted says the workers have been given time off to be with their families.

“We’re not going to resume operations tomorrow. We think that the employees need some time off with their families and obviously to get some rest and to get some counselling.”

Various organisations including the National Union of Mineworkers have condemned what they deem is a lack of safety precautions at the mine.

