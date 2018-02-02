Michael Komape: Section 27 hopes govt accounts for failure to build safe toilets

The High Court in Polokwane has been hearing final arguments on the amount of damages Komape's family should receive for pain and suffering.

JOHANNESBURG – Legal advocacy group Section 27 says it hopes Michael Komape's case will set a major precedent and remind government that dignity and equality are not just rights, but foundational values in the Constitution.

Five-year-old Komape drowned in a Limpopo pit toilet in 2014.

Section 27's Mark Heywood says he hopes government will finally account for its failure to build safe toilets at schools in Limpopo which could have prevented Komape's death.

“I don’t think that they have squared up to the real issues about sanitation, about what caused Michael’s death.”

Heywood says that children are entitled to dignity and equality at schools.

“Dignity and equality are not just rights in our Constitution but are foundational values.”

Closing augments are expected to wrap up on Friday.