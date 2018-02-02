Metrorail prioritises restoring service on CT’s central line
Operations on the route have been suspended for three weeks due to the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha, vandalism and other attacks.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says its priority is getting the notorious central line back up and running.
Operations on the route have been suspended for three weeks due to the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha, ongoing vandalism and other attacks.
In January alone, officials arrested nine suspected cable thieves.
Last week, a suspected cable thief was electrocuted while trying to cut a cable between Heideveld and Nyanga Stations.
It’s still unknown when exactly services on the central line will resume.
Metrorail's Richard Walker said: “We’re in the final stages of procuring additional security resources that we need to have visible policing at the station. That will obviously support and augment the police that will be deployed on the trains.”
Meanwhile, on Thursday officials arrested fice suspected cable thieves in the Bonteheuwel area, all within a space of 90 minutes.
During a special operation shortly after 8 am, two men were nabbed between Netreg and Bontheuwel still in possession of stolen railway cables.
Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “The suspects were arrested for being in possession of stolen railway components. All five were handed to the Bishop Lavis police for processing.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
