Magwaza accuses Bathabile Dlamini of frustrating Sassa efforts
Magwaza has resumed his testimony at the enquiry looking into Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis.
JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has accused Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini of frustrating the agency's efforts to meet its legal obligation.
Magwaza was giving his testimony at the inquiry looking into Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis.
The former CEO was being cross-examined by Dlamini’s lawyer Ishmael Semenya.
He's asked Magwaza if he believes the minister impeded on Sassa's plans to meet the April 2017 deadline.
“The issue is that the minister was involved in what was taking place at Sassa. And the goal was to frustrate the way things were being done.”
Magwaza has made damning allegations against Dlamini at the inquiry.
He claims the minister instructed him to find dirt on local banks to prevent them from being part of the distribution of social grants.
“The day when the minister said to me I must find something on the banks that will make the banks not to be able to get into the fray of paying the contracts, which I disputed with her. I said I will not be able to do that, and I will not be able to find anything on the banks.”
Magwaza has now wrapped up his testimony.
Former Social Development Director-General Zane Dangor is expected to give his version of events next.
