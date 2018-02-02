Mabuza hit with protection order over harassment of businessman

JOHANNESBURG - The office of Mpumalanga Premier and African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza has confirmed he's been hit with a protection order over the alleged harassment of a local businessman.

Frederick Daniel has accused Mabuza of threatening him and his businesses for his anti-corruption work in the province.

Mabuza reportedly vowed to expropriate Daniel's land without compensation since his election as deputy president of the governing party.

The premier's spokesperson Zibonele Mncwango says the order was delivered on Wednesday.

“However, we are disputing the wild allegations that are made there whereby it is alleged that the premier has been harassing the businessman, Mr Frederick Daniel, hence he was granted a protection order.”