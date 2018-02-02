[LISTEN] 'Zuma should not be addressing Sona'

Radio 702 | Casac's Lawson Naidoo says he does not believe that Speaker Baleka Mbete’s statement that there cannot be a motion of no confidence against President Zuma before SONA is the final word on the conversation.

JOHANNESBURG - Executive secretary at Council for the Advancement of the Constitution (Casac) Lawson Naidoo says President Jacob Zuma shouldn’t present the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 8 February for as long as the charges remain hanging over him.

Naidoo says he does not believe that Speaker Baleka Mbete’s statement that there cannot be a motion of no confidence against Zuma before Sona is the final word on the conversation.

He says he believes more will be done to put pressure on the ANC to remove Zuma before the State of the Nation Address.

