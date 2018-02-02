[LISTEN] Sello Maake Ka-Ncube remembers David Phetoe

Radio 702 | Actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube says Phetoe’s passing highlights the lack of actors of his calibre of and age. The two were part of the original cast of local soapie 'Generations'.

JOHANNESBURG - Actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube says the late actor David Phetoe was a father to him.

The veteran actor died on Thursday in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 85.

He was most popular for his character, Paul Moroka on Generations and was one of the original cast of the soapie.

Maake Ka-Ncube says Phetoe’s passing highlights the lack of actors of his calibre of and age.

He says Phetoe being written off from Generations was the reason for him leaving the soapie.

