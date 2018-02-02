[LISTEN] Concerns over illiterate SAPS members

Radio 702 | Last year, the lack of pocketbooks in which officers are meant to take notes about crime scenes was raised in the police's annual report.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Commissioner for Policing Sehlahle Masemola has raised concerns to the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police on a question about the monitoring of police pocketbooks.

Speaking on radio 702 and Cape Talk, Beukman says: “There are still members of the SA Police Service who are functionally illiterate.”

