JMPD roadblock deaths: Family member pleads with drivers not to drink and drive

Winnie Mokgolo died, along with her colleague Sophie Ngoasheng, when a bakkie ploughed into a group of officers and motorists at a roadblock on Witkoppen Drive on Monday.

Emotional scenes as family and JMPD colleagues say goodbye at the scene of a crash in Fourways. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Emotional scenes as family and JMPD colleagues say goodbye at the scene of a crash in Fourways. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The family of one of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers who was run over and killed by a drunk driver has pleaded with motorists to think twice before getting behind the steering wheel.

Winnie Mokgolo died, along with her colleague Sophie Ngoasheng, when a bakkie ploughed into a group of officers and motorists at a roadblock on Witkoppen Drive on Monday.

The driver was six times over the blood alcohol limit at the time and is now facing three charges, including culpable homicide.

Mokgolo's aunt, Gloria, says she's heart broken.

“All those people who drink and drive, they must make up their minds because they are killing other people’s families.”

Mokgolo, who was a single mother leaves behind three children while Ngoasheng had two sons and a husband.

Her widower says he's concerned about their children.

“We’re really destroyed, the kids are devastated, they no longer have a mother from here on. They have already gone for counselling but it’s not easy for them.”

WATCH: Fallen JMPD heroines honoured at scene of fatal crash

Timeline

