JMPD officers on scene of protest in Alexandra

It' unclear why residents are protesting along London Road in Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police are on the scene of a protest in Alexandra.

It' unclear why residents are protesting along London Road on Friday afternoon.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said: “Metro police have just been dispatched to that area;l we don’t know what the protestors' issues are. They will have to engage with the officers there.”